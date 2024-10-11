Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys 283 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046,238. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

