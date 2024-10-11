Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 290 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.