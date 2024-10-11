Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $177,000 Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 62.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $168,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $49,977.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,404.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

