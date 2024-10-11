Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.2684 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

