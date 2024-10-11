Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 90.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 144.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

