Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 200 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $295.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.97. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $262.18 and a 1-year high of $354.44.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

