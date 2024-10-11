Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

View Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.