NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 854.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,889 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,171,142,755.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,201,270 shares of company stock worth $371,285,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

