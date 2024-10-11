NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,002.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,546 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,201,270 shares of company stock worth $371,285,277 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

