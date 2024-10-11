NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,311 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 741.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

