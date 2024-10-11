NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,499.99 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $9,912.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9,147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,256.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

