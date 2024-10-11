Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.64. 1,958,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,096,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

