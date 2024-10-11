Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

