OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 27.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in OneMain by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.61 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

