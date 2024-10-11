Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

ORCL stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.88. 3,748,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

