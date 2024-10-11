ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.