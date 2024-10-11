OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 970.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Shares of OSIS opened at $146.48 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

