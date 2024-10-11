Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.93 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.05), with a volume of 44,297 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of £410.83 million, a P/E ratio of -267.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.93.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

