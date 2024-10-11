Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:OXM opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $73.44 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $54,882,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 191,185 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $10,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

