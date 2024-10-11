Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,448 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

