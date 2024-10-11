Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.26 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 33.80 ($0.44). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,974,861 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.26. The company has a market cap of £656.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,144.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

