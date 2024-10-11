Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 39,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $266.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

