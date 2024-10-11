Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

