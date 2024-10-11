Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,384 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 535,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 313,234 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

