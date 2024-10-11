Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 492 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

