Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,023 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

