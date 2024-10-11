Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 603 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 407.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

