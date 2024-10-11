Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $598,000 Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

