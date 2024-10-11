Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

