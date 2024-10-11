Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $630,000 Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $166.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

