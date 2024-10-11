Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $344.71 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.97. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

