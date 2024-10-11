Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 411,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $165.64 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $184.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.