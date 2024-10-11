Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $12.26 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

