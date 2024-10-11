Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,799 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.13.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

ALGN stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

