Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

