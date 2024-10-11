Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,478,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,654 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

