Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SEA by 28.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $95.81 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

