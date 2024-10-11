Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

VICI stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.