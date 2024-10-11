Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.