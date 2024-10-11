Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

