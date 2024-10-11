Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 113 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,766,000 after acquiring an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,055,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $527.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.15 and a beta of 0.63. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $554.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.25.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.