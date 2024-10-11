Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 58.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KP Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.1% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6 %

Vertiv stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

