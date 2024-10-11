Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 199 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $447.18 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

