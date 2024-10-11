Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,979.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.