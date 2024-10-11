Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 219 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,947,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

