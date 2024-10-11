Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 27,274 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,041 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,390,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. This represents a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

