Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,076 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.10.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $100.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

