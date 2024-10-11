Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 319 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $216.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average of $204.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $236.26. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

