Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

EXC stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

