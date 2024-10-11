Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 377 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $180,040,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,081,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,866,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.82 and its 200-day moving average is $307.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $365.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

